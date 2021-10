Red & Green Multicolor Festive Patchwork Crewneck Sweater - Women. Add a bold pop of festive glamour to your ensembles with this vibrant sweater that helps seal out the cold on chilly days. Size S: 23.23'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 32'' chest; 23'' waist; 34'' hipsKnit100% acrylicMachine wash; hang dryImported