Army Green & Cream Color Block Waffle-Knit V-Neck Sweater - Women. Welcome cooler weather with the classic style of this V-neck sweater featuring soft waffle knit fabric and a fashionable color block design. Pair with jeans or leggings for effortlessly put-together ensembles.Size S: 24.4'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported