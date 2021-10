Apricot Cable-Knit Mock Neck Sweater - Women. Ideal for layering over your favorite leggings or pairing with tights and boots, this soft sweater boasts a relaxed tunic-length design to keep you cozy and looking stylish. Size S: 33'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 33'' chest; 25'' waist; 35'' hipsKnit100% polyesterHand washImported