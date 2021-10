White Floral Crewneck Long-Sleeve Blouson Sweater - Women. Create cozy ensembles with ease when you have this long-sleeve blouson sweater at your disposal.Size S: 20.8'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 31'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipssKnit60% viscose / 33% polyester / 7% nylonHand washImported