Gray Leopard Sweater - Women. Infuse your look with a dash of fierce attitude as you head out on the prowl in this print sweater. The cozy knit promises lasting comfort on cooler days. Size S: 22.85'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.1'' chest; 23.6'' waist; 36.2'' hipsKnit45% viscose / 27% nylon / 28% polyesterMachine washImported