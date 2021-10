Gray Long-Sleeve Cutout Sweater - Women. Add a flirty touch to your basic essentials with this long-sleeve sweater boasting sassy shoulder cutouts and soft cotton-blend material to keep you comfortable all day long. Size S: 29.13'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 31.89" chest; 23.22" waist; 33.86" hipsKnit65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine washImported