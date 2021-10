White Skull Butterfly Long-Sleeve Top - Women & Plus. Make a fierce style statement in this relaxed top featuring an attention-summoning graphic. Soft cotton-blend material keeps this look comfortably breathable. Size S: 25.2'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.1'' chest; 23.6'' waist; 36.2'' hipsKnit65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine washImported