Taupe Decatur Pima Half-Zip Pullover - Women. When the barometer drops, this mock-neck pullover offers plenty of protection from the elements while sporting a sleek, athletic design. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Chin guardCurved sleeve and hemCover-stitch at seams60% Pima cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported