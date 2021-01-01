Estée Lauder Women Pure Color Envy Shine Sculpting Shine Lipstick

Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Shine Sculpting Shine Lipstick. Color with the power to transform your lips, your look, your attitude. Illuminates: saturates lips with brilliant color and shine in one stroke. Each shade enhances the natural beauty of Asian skintones. Sculpts: Multi-faceted pigments create definition. Lips look beautifully shaped, sculpted, curvaceous. Hydrates: Time-released Moisture Complex helps capture and seal-in hydration. Lips feel continuously moisturized throughout the day. Creamy texture glides on moist, covers evenly. Sensually soft and smooth, luxuriously comfortable. The lipstick bullet is slim-shaped to sculpt the curves of your lips. The case feels like luxury in your hands. And with one click, case closed.