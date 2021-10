Styled in a dark floral print, this sleeveless midi dress is defined at the waist and finished with a ruffled hem. Straight neckline Sleeveless Spaghetti straps Pullover style Lined Polyester Hand wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT About 49" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10 (177cm) wearing US size Small. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Trend Collections > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. SUPPLY & DEMAND. Color: Black. Size: S.