Estée Lauder Women Resilience Lift Firming And Sculpting Face And Neck Creme Spf 15

Estée Lauder Resilience Lift Firming And Sculpting Face And Neck Creme Spf 15. You want it all: the lifted look, the firmer feeling and the radiance that reflects how beautiful you are. This intensely nourishing formula with Estée Lauder's exclusive Photo-Activated Lift Complex harnesses the beneficial power of light to help skin boost its natural collagen and elastin production for a multi-faceted lift. Skin rebounds as facial contours appear sculpted and newly defined. Radiance is re-ignited. And you start to look as young as you feel.