The North Face Women's Resolve 2 Rain Jacket, Small, Pearl Blush

The North Face® Resolve 2 Jacket meets your hiking needs. Fully windproof and waterproof keeps you protected. Adjustable, stowable hood, mesh lining and elastic bound cuffs gives you the perfect fit. Begin your outdoor adventure with The North Face® Resolve 2 Jacket. FEATURES: Select discounted colors are past season Relaxed fit rain jacket Adjustable, stowable hood Waterproof, seam-sealed DryVent™ shell Mesh liner Fully windproof fabric VELCRO® front zipper with stormflap Secure, covered zippered hand pockets Elastic bound cuffs Adjustable cinch-cord