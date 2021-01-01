Kiera Women Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver 3 Ct. T.W. Cubic Zirconia Cascade Pearl Drop Earrings

Kiera Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver 3 Ct. T.W. Cubic Zirconia Cascade Pearl Drop Earrings. Elegant and glamorous, these gorgeous Kiera's pearl drop earrings will take center stage in any look. The epitome of style and sophistication, the beautiful snowy-white luster of the freshwater pearls is enhanced with the subtle glitter of Cubic Zirconia set in sterling silver. A timeless design that will never go out of fashion, these stunning drop earrings look great with swept-back hair and a simple pearl pendant. Maintaining the proper care of Kiera jewelry will ensure each piece can be worn for many years. To properly care for Kiera jewelry, keep each piece properly stored in the Kiera pouch provided with purchase. To clean Kiera Jewelry, gently clean with a damp cloth and water, and towel dry immediately. Keep free from prolonged exposure to water, perfumes, and chemicals. Do not expose to harsh or abrasive jewelry cleaners or cloths. For Anywhere and Every Moment, Kiera designs, manufacture, and markets every piece of their products in-house. Kiera's diverse product portfolio reveals your unique sparkle and helps get you noticed. Kiera collections of jewelry have serviced jewelry clients in Europe and Asia since 2005. Kiera New York makes its US debut in the Fall of 2016 with a refreshing take on designer fine diamond simulant jewelry, continuing the tradition of creativity, rarity, and quality without compromise, It is the quality that transforms fine jewelry to fine art. Every piece of Kiera has carefully crafted with precious elements including CZ, Crystal, and Pearl with Sterling Silver.