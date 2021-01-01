Kiera Women Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver Emerald Pear Drop Earrings

Kiera Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver Emerald Pear Drop Earrings. Make it a moment! These stunning earrings will be picture perfect and last a lifetime. They feature round-cut Cubic Zirconia with green simulant emeralds exude sophistication and elegance. Maintaining the proper care of KIERA jewelry will ensure each piece can be worn for many years. To properly care for KIERA jewelry, keep each piece properly stored in the branded pouch provided with the purchase. To clean KIERA Jewelry, gently clean with a damp cloth and water, and towel dry immediately. Keep free from prolonged exposure to water, perfumes, and chemicals. Do not expose to harsh or abrasive jewelry cleaners or cloths.