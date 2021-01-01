Women's Ribbed Strappy Side Cheeky Bikini Bottom - Shade & Shore Black S

The Strappy-Side Rib-Knit Cheeky Bikini Bottom from Shade and Shore™ brings sassy style and dynamic detail to your beach day. With a mid-rise fit and solid hue, these bikini bottoms seem like a classic staple, but the smallest detail makes the biggest difference. Slits on either side create three straps and show a hint of skin, giving your standard swimsuit bottoms a fun and playful twist. The solid color lends itself to an array of styling options, while the rib-knit construction lends textural flair for a more dynamic look. Whatever your style, these bikini bottoms make a splash in your swimsuit drawer. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Polyester.