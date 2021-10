Teal & Pink Stripe Drawstring-Waist Romper - Women. Air out your springy style donning this pockted romper that showcases classic stripes and a drawstring waist for adjustable, carefree comfort and convenient side pockets to stash small essentials. Size S: 33" long from high point of shoulder to hem96% polyester / 4% spandexMachine washAssembled in the USA using imported materials