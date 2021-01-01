Forever New Featuring Swarovski Zirconia Women Rose Cubic Zirconia Heart And "Love" Layered Necklace In Sterling Silver

Forever New Featuring Swarovski Zirconia Rose Cubic Zirconia Heart And "Love" Layered Necklace In Sterling Silver. This gorgeous layered necklace will add style and elegance to your wardrobe. The top necklace features a brilliant rose-colored Cubic Zirconia 6-millimeter by 5-millimeter heart-shaped center stone, framed by white Cubic Zirconia accents and hangs from a 16-inch cable chain with a 2-inch extender. The bottom necklace showcases a beautiful script of the word "love" (measures 10-millimeter by 20-millimeter), filled with sparkly white Cubic Zirconia stones and hangs from an 18-inch cable chain with a 2-inch extender. Crafted in sterling silver with rhodium plating for anti-tarnish protection, the 2 necklaces come together with a secure lobster clasp closure.