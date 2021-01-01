Women Runner Up Leather Sneaker - EU 41 - Also in: EU 40, EU 38, EU 35, EU 37, EU 39

Grey metallic sneaker for women. Full grain leather with EVA outsole. Runner Up is the female version of Runner, an iconic Camper style launched in 1982 which marked our first step in the sport world. These women\'s sneakers offer a relaxed look and a subtle platform heel in a sporty \'80s-inspired silhouette. Upper: Calfskin. Color: Grey metallic. Outsole/Features: EVA for lightweight. 360º stitched for durability. Upper: Calfskin. Color: Grey metallic. Outsole/Features: EVA for lightweight. 360º stitched for durability