Two-piece coordinated set comes with a sleeveless top and midi skirt. Both pieces are made from a satin fabric for a silky smooth finish and polished look, and cut in relaxed silhouettes offering easy, comfortable wear. Top features a cropped length that's balanced by the longer length of the midi skirt. A side slit detail adorns the skirt, and a back tie finishes off the top. Color: Brown. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Recycled Polyester.