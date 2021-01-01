Women's Seamless and Mesh Bralette - Auden Teal S, Blue

Your everyday bralette gets hints of sweet yet sleek style with the Seamless Mesh Bralette from Auden™. With a classic bralette shape and pullover design, this is a perfect layering piece with casual tops and tanks. Composed of a light nylon blend fabric, the mesh construction offers a barely there feel for total comfort, and you’ll love the pretty detail of small triangular panels on the straps for just a touch of added flair. You can find the right fit with the help of adjustable sliders on the straps, and an unlined cup rounds out the piece for support that maintains a natural, comfortable shape. Color: Teal. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.