Plaid dress designed with a flattering V-neckline and button-down placket running down the front for a chic look. Made of soft and lightweight fabric with a flowy drape, and cut in a mini-length design with a relaxed-fit silhouette for comfortable wear. Attached skirt with gathers at waist completes the look with breezy flair, while the pockets lend utility. Color: Green Plaid. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Rayon.