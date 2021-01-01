Women's Signature Smooth Comfort Bralette - Auden Mauve S, Pink

Your everyday intimates get a simply feminine look with the Second Skin Comfort Bralette from Auden™. With a pullover design, this is a perfect layering piece for casual tops and tanks. Composed of a light nylon blend, this construction offers a barely there feel for total comfort, and you’ll love the beautiful elegance of a plunging V-neckline with thin over-the-shoulder straps. You can find the right fit with the help of adjustable sliders on the straps, and an unlined cup rounds out the piece for support that maintains a natural, comfortable shape. Color: Mauve. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.