White & Red Buffalo Plaid 'Merry Christmas' Trees Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Celebrate the season in comfort and style with this cozy, cotton pajama set. It's fun and festive from the decked tree top to the classic plaid bottoms.Includes white and black tree tee and red plaid bottoms (two pieces total)Full graphic text (tee): Merry Christmas.Bottoms (size S): 31'' inseamTee: 100% cottonBottoms: 100% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported