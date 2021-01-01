Nap Chat Family Women's Sleep Bottoms RED - Red & Blue Moose Fair Isle 'Checkin' It Twice' Pajama Set - Women & Plus

Red & Blue Moose Fair Isle 'Checkin' It Twice' Pajama Set - Women & Plus. You can sip cocoa by the fireplace in this festive pajama set including a short-sleeve graphic tee and Fair Isle bottoms outfitted with a drawstring waist.Includes red tee and blue Fair Isle bottoms (two pieces total)Full graphic text (top): Checkin' it twice.1X = 14W 16W, 2X = 18W 20W, 3X = 22W 24W, 4X = 26W 28WBottoms (size S): 31" inseamBottoms (size 1X): 32" inseam100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA