Black & White Paisley Scoop Neck Top Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Relax and unwind in these soft and stretchy flared pajama pants featuring a zebra print and lace trim. A matching scoop neck top completes the cozy ensemble. Includes black and white paisley scoop neck top and black and white paisley pajama pants (two pieces total)Size M: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize M: 30'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported