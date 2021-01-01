Blis Women's Sleep Bottoms Navy - Navy & White Stripe Notch Collar Pajama Set - Women

Navy & White Stripe Notch Collar Pajama Set - Women. Elevate your sleepwear ensembles with classic style when you don this stripe-print pajama set that includes a notch-collar button-up top and cozy sleep shorts. Soft, stretch-infused fabric keeps you comfortable all-night long. Includes navy and white stripe notch collar pajama top and matching pajama bottoms (two pieces total)Top (size S): 25.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemBottoms (size S): 3'' inseam95% rayon / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported