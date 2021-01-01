Nap Chat Women's Sleep Bottoms HEATHER - Heather Charcoal & Black Plaid 'Cabin Cozy' Pajama Set - Women & Plus

Heather Charcoal & Black Plaid 'Cabin Cozy' Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Enjoy snuggle-worthy comfort on a chilly eve when you spend it in these iconic pajamas featuring a supersoft cotton-blend tee paired with vintage-inspired printed bottoms.Includes heather charcoal night cabin tee and black plaid bottoms (two pieces total)Full graphic text (tee): Cabin cozy.1X = 14W 16W, 2X = 18W 20W, 3X = 22W 24W, 4X = 26W 28WBottoms (size S): 31'' inseamBottoms (size 1X): 32'' inseamTee: 50% cotton / 50% polyesterBottoms: 100% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA