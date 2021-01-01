Women's Sleeveless Dress - Universal Thread Pink Floral S

Add easy-breezy style to your everyday closet with the Sleeveless Dress from Universal Thread™. This sleeveless dress falls to a maxi length and showcases a charming allover print, making it easy to dress up or down for a range of styling options. The maxi dress has a pleated high neckline with ruffled accents, and it's finished with a tiered hem to add some volume and flared dimension to your look. It fastens at the back with a keyhole button that adds sweet flair along with providing ease of dressing. Pair this sleeveless dress with sneakers and a sling purse to go about your day in chic yet carefree style. Color: Pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Floral. Material: Cotton.