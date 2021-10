CF211tunic topsolid colortank topany occasionSleeveless and lightweight, this tank from 24/7 Comfort Apparel features a soft pleated detail with a gentle scooping neckline for a flirtatious look. With a touch of stretch, this top is finished with an inset waist and a flair tunic-length bottom. The solid print allows it to be dressed up or down for a variety of looks, perfect for any event throughout the year.