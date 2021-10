Smocking at the neck and yokes sweetens the silhouette of this breezy silk blouse. Mockneck Three-quarter sleeves Elasticized cuffs Pullover style Curved hem Silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 24" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small. Selloff Women's - S/o W Collections > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Frame. Color: Off White. Size: S.