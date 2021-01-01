Estée Lauder Women Smoothing Creme Concealer

Estée Lauder Smoothing Creme Concealer. Skin-caring formula in a tube helps minimize the look of fine lines. With Vitamin E and gentle botanicals to help soothe away puffiness. Fragrance free. Dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested. Concealer Secrets Revealed: Your perfect concealer shade matches your foundation or is one shade lighter. For best results, apply concealer after applying your foundation. When applying concealer, don't overlook the inside corner of the eye, next to the nose, to brighten and "perk up" your look. Conversely, avoid applying near the outer corner of the eye or you may accentuate the look of fine lines there.