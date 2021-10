DESIGN: Supra WindDry: 4-way stretch 3-ply softshell with breathable, windproof and warmth properties Designed with Heatmaxx and Endurexx Laminated brushed softshell for element protection at front of legs and back of calves Brushed fabric at back for thermoregulation HiTop waist with drawstring Easy to retrieve ankle cuffs with ultra-stretchable triangle inserts Easy-access pocket at right thigh Front and back reflective logos Chamois: Air Zone 2