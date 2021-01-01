Lancôme Women Sourcils Styler Brow Gel

Lancôme Sourcils Styler Brow Gel. Co-Created with Lisa Eldridge, this is a brow must-have. This brow gel densifies, sets and holds brows in place all day. A brow product specifically designed to color hair (not skin) with a hair-brush inspired applicator. The gel formula coats and tames hair for beautifully groomed and fuller eyebrows. Available in clear as well as natural hair shades. Sheen and natural finish, lightweight formula with all-day wear. How to use: Brush eyebrows first from the outside of your brows (close to temples) to the center of your brows to thicken the brow hair and apply maximum formula. Then brush eyebrows in the opposite direction to shape.This product is perfect for layering on top of brow pencils, such as Sourcils Definis or Crayon Poudre. Brows look more natural and fuller. What this product does not contain: Parabens Applicator allows for precise application no matter your brow shape formulated with rose extract for brow conditioning and care.