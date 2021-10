TAKE IT OUTSIDE IN THIS SEASON'S MUST-HAVE COLORS Designed for running, training or outdoors, this Absolute 1/2 Zip Mock Neck keeps you cool and dry thanks to moisture management that wicks away sweat. Made from fabric that's brushed for extra softness, this pullover mock neck has a 1/2 front zip, a hidden pocket at back waist for easy storage, and thumbholes to help keep sleeves in place. Rich colors make it this season's go-to look.