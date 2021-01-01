Women's Champion Sport Eco Infinity Sports Bra Black S

SEAMLESS & SOFT SPORT STYLE For comfort that never ends, go with the sleek, seamless design of our Eco Infinity Sport bra. Keeps up with all your moves and feels soft against skin and stretches with every move from yoga to warm-ups. Double Dry technology wicks sweat away and helps keep you cooler and drier. Moderate Support bra and removable cups let you choose the level of shaping you need and levels up your sport look with our coordinating bottoms. Part of our Champion Made initiative, The Eco Infinity Sports Bra is made with a percentage of recycled polyester fibers, which helps keep plastic bottles out of landfills.