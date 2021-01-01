Women's Square Patchwork Buckle Belt - Universal Thread S, Grey/Silver

Simple and chic, this Square Patchwork Buckle Belt from Universal Thread™ is the perfect statement accessory to add to your wardrobe. Showcasing colorblock pattern for subtle texture and style, this belt features a metallic silver buckle closure with multiple holes detailing that lets you adjust it to get the right fit every time. The square buckle closure in a silver finish lends a stunning contrast to the otherwise simple belt. Whether paired with a blouse and jeans combo or wrapped around a dress, this belt lends on-trend flair to any outfit. Color: metallic/silver. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.