These stretch-cotton shorts feature contrast print at sides. Elasticized waistband Pull-on style Logo detail at back waist Cotton/spandex Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 11" Inseam, about 8" Leg opening, about 16" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Activewear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Marc New York Performance. Color: Black. Size: S.