Women's Striped Simply Cool Wide Leg Pajama Pants - Stars Above Pink S

Keep yourself luxuriously snug as you slip under the sheets in the Striped Simply Cool Wide-Leg Pajama Pants from Stars Above™. Made from our Simply Cool fabric and cut in a breezy silhouette, these mid-rise pajama pants softly drape around you to let you breeze through the night and wake up feeling refreshed. Featuring a full elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, these ankle-length pajama pants let you find a snug fit, while the side pockets come in handy for stashing and carrying at-home essentials. Featuring pink, orange and yellow stripes that lend a chic look, they're great for mixing and matching with a variety of tops to suit your mood. Pair them with a striped tee or tank for a coordinated look, and add a fleece hoodie during cooler months. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Lyocell.