ELECTRIC YOGA Women's Sundrop Cropped Top - Black - Size S

Made from supersoft fabric, Sundrop Top features a scoopneck, crop relaxed fit, raw edge hem and colorful tape details on the sleeve. Pair it with the matching Sundrop jogger pants or your favorite jeans. Scoopneck Long sleeves Banded cuffs Rayon/polyester/spandex Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Relaxed fit About 15.5" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing size Small. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Activewear > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. ELECTRIC YOGA. Color: Black. Size: S.