These versatile Supplex Swim Skirt from Kona Sol™ can be worn alone as comfy, full-coverage swim bottoms or used as a cover-up to or from the water. Whatever you wear them for, you’ll love how comfortable the smooth, lightweight fabric and elastic leg bands are. Use the front drawstring for a secure fit every time, and wear them with all your favorite swim tops. Color: black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Polyester.