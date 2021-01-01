Eva Nyc Women Surf's Up! Texture Travel Spray

Eva Nyc Surf's Up! Texture Travel Spray. Surf's up texture spray is a weightless spray that creates beachy waves, adds instant volume and builds lasting texture. Zeolite delivers buildable texture in a dry, matte finish, while Vitamin C & fatty acids enhance shine, nourish and repair. Hair is left perfectly undone, textured and voluminous. How To: Shake before use, hold 10-12 inches away from dry hair and lightly spray mid-lengths to ends and under roots. Style as desired. Tips: Lightly spray hair before braiding or styling for added grit and hold. For the ultimate beachy style, use in conjunction with Eva NYC healthy heat clip-free curler.