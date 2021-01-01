NXH Women's Sweatpants Black - Black & White Stripe-Accent Crewneck Tee & Joggers - Women

Black & White Stripe-Accent Crewneck Tee & Joggers - Women. Put a subtly sporty twist on your off-duty look with this casual ensemble that pairs a relaxed crewneck tee with drawstring-waist joggers, both styled with contrast stripe details. Side pockets offer a handy spot to stash your cards, keys and phone. Includes black tee with white stripe accents and black joggers with white stripe accents (two pieces total)Tee (size S): 64.96'' long from high point of shoulder to hemPants (size S): 28.34'' inseamKnit65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine washImported