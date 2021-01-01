Coeur de Vague Women's Sweatpants Light - Light Gray Hoodie & Pocket Joggers - Women

Light Gray Hoodie & Pocket Joggers - Women. Take lounging to a new level when you reach for this two-piece combo boasting a cozy pullover hoodie and matching pocket joggers crafted with stretch-infused fabric for lasting comfort.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Includes light gray hoodie and light gray joggers (two pieces total)Top (size S): 23.23'' long from high point of shoulder to hemBottoms (size S): 27.56'' inseam95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported