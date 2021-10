Khaki Off-Shoulder Top & Tie-Waist Pocket Joggers - Women. Add coordinated charm to your loungewear wardrobe with this stretchy knit set featuring an off-shoulder top and matching tie-wasit joggers for comfortably streamlined style.Includes khaki off-shoulder top and khaki tie-waist pocket joggers (two pieces total)Top (size S): 23.2'' long from high point of shoulder to hemBottoms (size S): 37.8'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexDry cleanImported