Made Of Emotion Women's Sweatpants BEIGE - Beige Peak-Collar Open Blazer - Women

Beige Peak-Collar Open Blazer - Women. Execute an executive-worthy look by topping off your ensembles with this blazer that features an open front framed by notched lapels. Side pockets let you stash your business cards and other essentials within quick reach.Size note: This item is from a European brand and runs small. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit. Woven65% polyester / 30% viscose / 5% elastaneMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.