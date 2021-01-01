PixieLady Women's Sweatpants - Pink Snowflake Dots Sweatshirt & Joggers Lounge Set - Women & Plus

Pink Snowflake Dots Sweatshirt & Joggers Lounge Set - Women & Plus. Whether you're out running errands or lounging around at home, this sweatshirt and joggers set will keep you stylishly comfy with its expressive pattern and handy pockets for the ultimate in casual-chic wear. Made for ZulilyIncludes pink and white snowflakes sweatshirt and pink and green dots joggers (two pieces total)95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.