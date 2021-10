Black Swirl Sweatshirt & Joggers - Women & Plus. Get ready to relax in this laid-back sweatshirt and joggers pairing. Soft, stretch-infused material promises the long-lasting comfort you crave. Made for ZulilyIncludes black swirl sweatshirt and black swirl joggers (two pieces total)95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.