Blue & Black Stripe Color Block Drawstring Hoodie - Women. Sleek stripes and a bold color block design uplift your laid-back ensembles when you pair this drawstring hoodie with your go-to denim or leggings.Note: Due to the manufacturing process, actual colors may be different than shown.Size S: 26.77'' long from center back neckline to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported