Red & Black Stripe Hooded Tunic - Women. Keep your look soft and casual with this long curved-hem hooded top featuring horizontal stripes and bold color-blocking on the sleeves. Model (wearing size S): 5'8" tall; 32" chest; 24" waist; 32" hipsSize small: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported