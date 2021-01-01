Life is Good Women's Sweatshirts and Hoodies Beach - Beach Blue Ballyard Simply True Crewneck Sweatshirt - Women

Beach Blue Ballyard Simply True Crewneck Sweatshirt - Women. Comfort and casual style go hand in hand in this crewneck sweatshirt made with brushed French terry fabric that's been garment washed for additional softness. Full graphic text: Life is good.Heavy weight garment washed fleece for ultimate softness1x1 rib at neckline, cuff, hem and side panel for better wear and durabilityAuthentic heavyweight stitching detailsTextured twill tape to finish back neckLife is Good Twill patch sewn at lower hem'Spread Good VibesTM' twill label for hidden message at interior back neck100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported